The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the nation’s confirmed cases to 53,865.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 138 fresh cases were the lowest COVID-19 number in months in the country.

Till date, 53,865 cases have been confirmed with 41,513 cases discharged and 1,013 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The public health agency said that two new fatalities were recorded, pushing the total to 1,013.

NCDC noted that the new cases were reported from 13 states and FCT.

It revealed that Plateau again had the highest number of infections with 55 cases, while Lagos, Ebonyi and Oyo recorded 15, 11 and 11 cases, respectively.

Others were Abia – eight, Anambra – seven, FCT – seven, Rivers – seven, Kaduna – six, Ondo – five, Kwara – three, Bauchi – one, Benue – one and Edo – one.

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The NCDC said that Nigerians increase their risk of COVID-19 infection whenever they do not wear face mask to public places.

It, however, advised Nigerians to ensure that they wear their face mask properly at all times and adhere to all non-pharmaceutical measures on COVID-19 prevention.

The agency advised all states where election would be conducted, this period, to take responsibility by adhering to guidelines, so as to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19.

“Take responsibility, stay safe and healthy, wear a face mask, wash your hands frequently, cough/sneeze into your elbow, maintain physical distance, don’t share personal items and adhere to other COVID-19 prevention measures,’’ it advised. (NAN)