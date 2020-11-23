The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 155 new infections of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its verified website on Sunday.

The Public health Agency said that the figure brings the total number of cases in the country to 66,383.

The NCDC said that 192 patients have recovered while one died from the infection related complications in the last 24 hours across the country.

According to it, the new infections are reported from 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said that Lagos led with 60 cases while Katsina came second with 37 infections and Kaduna state came third with 35 cases.

Other states with new infections were; Ogun-4, Edo-3, Kwara-3, Rivers-2, Kano-2, Jigawa-1, Oyo-1 and Taraba-1, while the FCT recorded 6 cases.

It explained that until date, 66,383 cases have been confirmed, 62,076 cases discharged and 1,167 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

Meanwhile, the agency noted that using antibiotics to treat COVID-19 was inappropriate, stressing that antibiotics only work for bacterial infections, not viruses like COVID-19.

“Misusing or overusing medication leads to drug resistance. COVID-19 is caused by a virus not bacteria.

“Antibiotics should only be used in the treatment of bacterial infections as prescribed by a physician.

“Misuse of antibiotics could make the bacteria resistant to them and infections harder to cure,” it advised.

The NCDC said that the virus that cause COVID-19 could live on surfaces for several hours.

“Limit or avoid sharing personal items, avoid touching high-contact surfaces like door handles and stair rails. Clean all surfaces with soap and water or disinfectants,” it advised. (NAN)