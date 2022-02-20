The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 22 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in five states and the Federal Capital Territory on Feb. 19.

The NCDC via its verified website on Sunday said that the number of coronavirus infections in the country had moved up to 254,243 with the latest reported cases.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s COVID-19 cases continue to decline rapidly as the nation emerges from the surge caused by the Omicron variant of the pandemic.

NCDC reported that 38 COVID-19 patients had recovered as at Feb. 19 and had been discharged from various isolation centres across the country.

According to the agency, this includes 25 community discharged cases, reported in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC noted that the country’s recoveries also increase to 230,587 i.e. a recovery rate of 90.7 percent.

On coronavirus-related fatalities, NCDC noted that the country’s death toll remained at 3,142 as no patient was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications as at Feb. 19.

The health agency added that 13 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos State, four in Osun and two in Kaduna State, while Ekiti, the FCT and Oyo State reported one case each.

The NCDC said that its latest report included 10 states with zero cases, comprising Abia, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers and Sokoto States. (NAN)