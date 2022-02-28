The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC made this known on Monday.

The centre said Nigeria’s total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 254,525.

The NCDC said that Abia reported the highest with seven cases followed by Lagos, Edo and the FCT with six, four, three cases respectively.

It added that Kaduna state reported two cases, Osun and Rivers reported one case each.

The centre said it did not record any fatality for nine days.

It also said 20 people recovered from the virus on Sunday and have been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC noted that the country’s active COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,471, while 3,142 people have died from COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said of Feb. 18, Nigeria administered over 20 million doses, of the COVID-19 vaccines. (NAN)