The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 163,195.

The NCDC official Twitter handle on Sunday disclosed that the country’s active cases stood at 9,139 in the last 24 hours with the national recovery rate now at 93.14 per cent of the total case load.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s daily new cases continue to decline from an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22 to 48 as at March 29.

Out of the 163,195 confirmed cases, 151,998 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The public health agency said that the 82 new cases were reported from eight states- Lagos (33), Yobe (15), Abia (11), Rivers (10), Imo (five), Akwa Ibom (four) Katsina (two) and Osun (two).

It revealed that no new deaths from the virus were recorded in the nation’s 36 states and the FCT, while 145 people were treated and discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC added that the country had tested 1,767,694 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.(NAN)