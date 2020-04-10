Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has set up a COVID- 19 testing centre at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano.

Deputy governor of the state, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gwanna, disclosed this when he paid an inspection visit to the new COVID-19 testing centre at the hospital.

Yusuf Gawuna who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 explained that with this development, there would be no need to take samples to Abuja for testing anymore. “We are on a fact-finding mission; from what we have seen in the laboratory…installation of equipment is complete and test running has been made,” he explained.

He expressed the appreciation of the government of Kano State to the Federal Government for setting up the COVID-19 test centre in Kano, while at the same time, inviting neighbouring states to bring samples of suspected cases of COVID-19 for testing at the centre.

While conducting the deputy governor round the test centre, a laboratory scientist with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Abdulmajid Musa explained that they had installed the platform approved by the NCDC, which has the capacity to test any sample for COVID-19.

According to him, they had also started training professionals from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and Kano State Government on how to operate the equipment.

Speaking earlier, the chief medical director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Professor Abdurrahaman Sheshe appreciated the efforts of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 for sensitising the public on how to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

He also revealed that preparations were also in top gear for opening another COVID-19 testing centre in the hospital, all in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.