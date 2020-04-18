Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The burial rites for the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who died of complications from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), were conducted under the supervision of the officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Presidency has said.

The Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Saturday: “As advised by the protocols put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health on social distancing, the burial marks the end of all ceremonies and there will be no condolence visits to family and the Presidency.”

Kyari’s remains were laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

The body earlier arrived at the defence guest house where it was received by top government functionaries and sympathisers who were visibly shaken by the sad development.

Even though the body was not displayed, some officials were seen around the ambulance conveying the remains.

Moments after the prayer, the body of Mallam Abba Kyari was taken to be interred at Gudu cemetery.

Top government officials participated in the prayer session.

The Office of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is overseen by the Chief of Staff to the President. Kyari was the first appointee into the position on August 27, 2015, and was reappointed last year.

The Chief of Staff manages the president’s schedule and correspondence and any other duties that may be assigned by the president.

The Office of the President comprises staff who perform Administrative, Protocol, Security and Media duties.