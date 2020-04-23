Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have commended the Ogun State Government’s efforts at flattening the curve of coronavirus spread.

Both organisations said they were impressed with the quality of facilities on ground, the human capital and the willingness of the Governor Dapo Abiodun’s government to go an extra mile at ensuring the state does not become a safe haven for the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCDC Director General, Chike Ihekweazu, after inspecting the first state’s fully funded molecular laboratory at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu and the 128-bed COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre at Ikenne, yesterday, lauded the leadership of the state in giving directions to other states on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCDC boss said the centre was proud of what the state had been able to do and promised to work with the state government in its quest to battle the pandemic.

“I think what I have seen in Ogun today and over the past few weeks in my engagement with the commissioner is a willingness to go the extra mile. For us, the job is half done, so on behalf of the NCDC and WHO, we are committed to supporting you. You have been on this journey longer than any other state in the country, so you deserve some of the most stringent support that we have,” he said.

Ihekweazu also noted that it was a bit difficult to put a stop to social gathering because the country is a social country, urging the state government to communicate with the people in a way that they would take ownership and responsibility for the changes in the lifestyle they will have to adopt.

“We are a social people, a social country. We love interactions, being close to each other, hugging each other, celebrating each other, our weddings, our social events, football – all of these are things that define who we are and giving up on all of that for longer periods of time will come with some pains. That is really where your leadership skills will be so needed. Yourself and other leaders in the state, should do more to communicate with the people in a way that they would take ownership and responsibility for the changes in the lifestyle they will have to adopt,” he said.

In her remarks, WHO Country Director, Fiona Braka, applauded the state government for having the capacity that could take in more patients.