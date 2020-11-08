Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC ), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has stated that the centre will not shut down any National Youth Sercice Corps (NYSC) orientation camp that a prospective corps member tests positive to Coronavirus.

Speaking during a virtual meeting ahead of Tuesday resumption of the orientation camps across 36 states and the FCT, the NCDC DG noted that prevention, detection and prompt response are germane to safe reopening of camp.

He revealed during the webinar held for the 2020 Batch “B” prospective corps members the Centre’s preparedness to collaborate with the NYSC in order to ensure that no corps member comes in harm’s way when camping resumes.

He insisted that all the prospective corps members and camp officials shall undergo COVID-19 test to ascertain their health status, advising that; “in the event of a prospective corps member testing positive, others should not panic, as adequate measures have been put in place in all the NYSC camps to manage such case.

“No camp will be shut down as a result of one testing positive to COVID-19. Rather, care and support should be given to the victim and no one should be stigmatised,” he warned.

Showering encomium the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, he commended his passion for youths, adding that it is exemplified by his tenacity of purpose which facilitated the approval for the Scheme to resume normal operations.

While noting that COVID-19 curve has continued to flatten in the country, he counselled that it is not yet uhuru, praying the prospective corps members to exercise caution as the deadly virus is still around.

“It has been a trying time for the country, but I am happy that the challenge has brought the NYSC and NCDC together to work in partnership for the common good of the country.

“I want to reemphasise on the need to take responsibility, and admonish the webinar participants to desist from keeping aloof and waiting to be goaded before observing the precautionary measures against the dreaded virus. I challenge the participants to be the leader the country needs at this critical time,” he noted.

In his contribution, the NYSC Director General had praised the NCDC DG and his team for working tirelessly to safeguard the health of the nation, assuring that there will be zero tolerance for risky behaviours that will compromise the health of the camps.

General Ibrahim thanked the NCDC boss over the donation of Personal Protection Equipment ( PPE ) to the NYSC, pledging to put them to good use.