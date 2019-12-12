Adewale Sanyaolu

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Ochiglegor Idagbo, has applauded the Oilserv Group for judiciously utilizing funds from the Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF), an initiative of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board(NCDMB), managed by the Bank of Industry (BoI).

Speaking as a panelist during a session at the just concluded Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, with the theme: “What must be done to improve critical infrastructure for the Oil & Gas sector to boost investment and increase industry activity’’ Idagbo said that Oilserv has grown capacity over the years due to its expertise in executing critical oil and gas projects and has become a pround Nigerian content story.

He also stated that Oilserv would continue to execute bigger projects, assuring that it would execute a portion of the Ajaokuta Kano Kaduna (AKK) gas pipeline.

In a recent interview with the Bank of Industry, the Chairman of Oilserv Group; Emeka Okwuosa, said, ‘’ There was little or no indigenous participation in the EPC scope of activities, but Oilserv came in as a pioneer and changed the narrative based on my experience while working for Schlumberger International’.

Okwuosa reiterated Oilserv’s resolve to not only be a leading indigenous EPC company in the pipelines and facility business but also the company of choice. “The journey of Oilserv as the leading indigenous EPC Company in this sector has its roots in a number of many first achievements,” he said.

According to him, the company is also set to deliver its portion (Segment 1) of the AKK Gas Pipeline Project. The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction, (EPC) of a 40” x 303.4km Gas Pipeline System from Ajaokuta TGS to Abuja with associated facilities which include; 24” x 15km Spurline from Abuja IPS to Abuja TGS, Ajaokuta TGS/MS, Abuja IPS and Abuja TGS. It is worthy to note that Oilserv is the only Nigerian EPC Company among contractors.

The AKK gas pipeline project constitutes Phase 1 of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) Project. It originates from Ajaokuta traversing Abuja, Kaduna and terminating at a terminal gas station in Kano. The proposed pipeline will be supplied with quality gas sourced from various gas gathering projects. The project will be delivered through a Build and Transfer (BT) PPP model with 100 per cent Contractor Financing.