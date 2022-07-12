From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The 2022 edition of the Nigeria Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) annual undergraduate essay competition is set to begin on Monday, July 18.

The essay competition which is the sixth year as the prestigious NCDMB event is designed to promote academic excellence for Nigerian young graduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions and the Nigerian content policy to encourage the youths to build local capacities and competencies to prepare for effective participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The Chief Executive Officer of Mahogany 21st Century Concepts limited, consultants to NCDMB on the competition, Mr Eyinimi Omorozi disclosed that this year’s theme is focused on Nigerian and the drive for global transformation to clean energy.

According to him, the star prize for the 2022 edition best easy is one million naira, while all top ten finalists will win cash prizes and a laptop each.

“The NCDMB Annual National Undergraduate Essay competition is open to only first and second-year students in public and privately owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Eligible students are advised to log on to the program website: www.ncdmbessay.com to enter for the academic exercise beginning from the commencement date,” he said.