The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB) Mr. Simbi Wabote, has called for collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, (NPF) towards securing the operations in the oil and gas industry.

Wabote made the call during a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Headquarters in Abuja last week.

The Executive Secretary while speaking on behalf of the management of the Board said the visit was necessitated by the need to foster collaboration between the Police towards safeguarding lives and infrastructure within the Board’s operational areas.

“The Police Commissioner in Bayelsa has provided tremendous support in terms of security in the past, and we are here to ask for more security support for staff and critical infrastructures”. The NCDMB boss reassured the Police of NCDMB’s support in the provision of security equipment and human capacity building, stressing that the collaboration offered by the IGP has helped the Board in achieving its mandate, mission and vision as well as the tremendous success it has recorded since inception in April 2010, including in- country retention of over 30 per cent oil and gas industry annual spend against less than 5 per cent prior to the enactment of the NOGICD Act.

In his response during the visit, the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, expressed appreciation to the Board for the visit and commended the Executive Secretary for the great achievements made so far by the Board while assuring him of the Nigeria Police unalloyed security support to enable the agency perform its core mandate.

Adamu assured that the Nigeria Police Force will do everything possible to synergise and improve the Board’s performance in line with its obligation to provide adequate security in the entire country and urged the Board to effectively collaborate with the police command in Bayelsa State in the area of corporate social responsibility and other stakeholder engagements.

He further stated that the Nigeria Police Force was committed to more collaboration with well-meaning government agencies like the NCDMB, to help tackle the current insecurity challenges plaguing the nation.