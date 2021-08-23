By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB Mr.Simbi Wabote, has been selected for the African Local Content Icon Award by the 2021 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) organized by the African Leadership Magazine.

The award has 12 categories and the winners emerged through selection, online voting for nominees and the editorial board’s review of the nominations and votes to decide the winners.

Other winners from Nigeria include Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, who emerged African Business Leader of the year; Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State – Business Friendly Governor of the year; Mr. Benedict Peters, Chief Executive Officer, Aiteo Group, who is selected as African Chief Executive Officer of the year and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC), which was picked for the African CSR & Community Development Impact Award.

Wabote who was first appointed in September 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari and reappointed in September 2020 has recorded several landmark accomplishments locally and championed the development of Local Content across the continent and provided guidance to a number of African countries on the implementation of Local Content policies in their jurisdictions.

Under his watch, NCDMB recently hosted the African Local Content Roundtable in partnership with the African Petroleum Producers Association (APPO) and he canvassed for the establishment of African Local Content Bank that could provide funding for the development of oil and gas projects in Africa.

He also led NCDMB to institute the Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic Roadmap, with one of the pillars being Sectorial and Regional Market Linkage, intended to extend Local Content acrossthe African continent and ensure access to market for capacities that have been developed locally.