From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Executive Secretary Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye-Wabote, has been nominated for a global award, The Africa Value Awards.

Others who were nominated are Chief Executive Officer of Juls Homes, Ms. Juliet Mgbeahuru; Bayelsa Governor’s wife, Dr. Mrs Gloria Diri; Mariam Tuzee Toure, Engr. M. A. Ibrahim, Chief Kenneth Ifekudu, and few others.

The awardees would be celebrated at an event scheduled for Thursday at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

Executive Director, Africa Value Awards and Chairman, VARDIAFRICA, Daniel Obah, in a statement, explained that the aim of the award is to promote and celebrate value and excellence in Africa.

He explained that Engr. Simbi Kesiye-Wabote will be honoured as African Personality of the Year – Champion of Local Content Development, while the CEO of Juls Homes, Ms. Juliet Onyinyechi Mgbeahuru, will be honoured for entrepreneurship development in the housing sector.

He stated that the award is also aimed at recognizing and celebrating individuals and organizations who have projected positively, the intrinsic values of the African continent, propelled the economy growth, enhanced youth empowerment and participation, community development, educational advancement, humanitarian services and peaceful coexistence.

He said: “This year’s edition of Africa Value Awards is unique considering our recent partnership with the International Institute for African Scholars (IIAS), Fayetteville, USA, with headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

“The partnership, expectedly, will enhance efficiency and excellence, and also ensure that awardees are celebrated globally.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.