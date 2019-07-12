Uche Usim and Marcus Nkire, Abuja

In its quest to boost technological advancement in Nigeria, the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Danvic Petroleum International Nigeria have secured a $1.2 million, (N610 million), seismic interpretation software and geosciences workstations for six Nigerian universities as a way of boosting knowledge in oil and gas exploration in Nigeria.

At an unveiling/training ceremony for university lecturers in Abuja on Tuesday, on the OpendTect seismic interpretation software, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, listed the six beneficiary university to be; Niger-Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State; Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State; and Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.

Others, he said are Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State; Federal University of Technology, Akure and the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to him, the software and geosciences workstations were provided for the institutions of learning by ExxonMobil, South Atlantic Petroleum, Sapetro and Chevron.

He said, “We will continue to partner with Danvic Petroleum and her overseas partner, dGB Earth Sciences, Netherlands. We are indeed pleased that dGB Earth Sciences provided the OpendTect seismic interpretation software free of charge. It is worthwhile emphasizing that the cost of this software for the six universities, amount to over $1.2 million.”

The NCDMB boss further disclosed that the NCDMB was sponsoring the training of 18 lecturers from the six universities on the use of the software and as part of support for improving education in the area of geosciences/geology.