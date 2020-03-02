Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has empowered 540 science secondary school students in the North Eastern part of the country with training on their future career path.

The science students selected from 90 schools in three states of Adamawa, Gombe and Bauchi, were given life changing career talks to direct their minds to potential in the oil and gas sector.

Speaking during the session at Zaranda Hotels in Bauchi, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, represented by Maurice Iwhiwhu, Manager, Capacity Building in the board, said the programme was initiated as part of the mandate of NCDMB to fill the technical gaps in the oil and gas operations in Nigeria.

Wabote, said the career talks was a specific programme to “catch them young” and set up a process to produce more qualified Nigerian personnel for the oil industry to consolidate the gains recorded so far by the present board to progressively reduce the number of expatriates in the sector.

He said the board would continue to initiate programmes that will promote Nigerian content and that the human resources in the country remained a great asset to the nation, hence the need to focus on development of young scientist, technologists and engineers from secondary school level.