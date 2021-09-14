From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has clarified to host communities of its projects in the Niger Delta region that it is not an intervention agency that is involved in oil exploration.

NCDMB Executive Secretary Mr Simbi Wabote, who stated this during his remarks at the maiden edition of Interactive Session/Open Forum with representatives of the NCDMB’S projects host communities in Bayelsa State, explained that the agency is not involved in the exploitation of natural resources from the oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the board was set up to bring development, employment opportunities and industrialisation to the region.

He disclosed that NCDMB is collaborating with major operating and service oil companies to develop and launch the Community Content Guideline (CCG), designed to guide the relationships between oil companies and their host communities and also provide clear definitions of various parties in a project.

Wabote, who was represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr Daziba Patrick Obah, pointed out that the board is serving as a catalyst for the industrialisation of the Nigerian oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors to promote the development and utilisation of in-country capabilities for the industrialisation of Nigeria through the effective implementation of the Nigerian Content Act.

He disclosed to the Traditional Rulers and representatives of the host communities, including the Paramount Ruler of the Swali community, HRH Chief Wilox Job Seifa, the Paramount Ruler of Polaku Community, Chief Tari Club, Paramount Ruler of Elebele community, HRH David Osene Osene, Ogbolo IV among others, that the CCG also spells out the rights and responsibilities of all parties in oil and gas projects.

The organiser of the event and Chairman of Lakeview Communications, Chief Nathan Egba-Ologo pointed out that the NCDMB is considerate and forward-looking for the board to bring their host communities together to basically explain all about their activities in the various communities and in the process, get feedback directly from the people and not a third party.

“NCDMB clearly operates a policy of transparency and equitable distribution of opportunities, therefore this forum is a veritable opportunity for the delegates to ask questions, Interrogate issues concerning the board’s projects, policies and activities that are not clear to them,” he said.

The General Manager, Corporate Communication/Zonal coordinator, Mr Ginah O Ginah described the interactive session as one of the key initiatives that would help to deliver the Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic Roadmap and actualise the aspirations of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act of 2020.

