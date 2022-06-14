The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have signed insurance services guidelines to enable the oil and gas industry to patronise the local insurance sector.

A statement on Monday by the NCDMB’s Corporate Communications Department, said the guidelines would help to retain insurance spending by operators in the economy.

The statement said the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote and the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas, signed the guidelines recently on behalf of their organisations in Bayelsa.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

It said the guidelines would address loopholes that had been identified while implementing the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, particularly sections 49 and 50, which deals with insurance of oil and gas activities.

The statement quoted Wabote as saying that the sections required all operators engaged in any project in the oil and gas industry to insure all insurable risks related to their business with an insurance company, through an insurance broker registered in Nigeria.

He said the Act provides that where an operator seeks to place an insurable risk offshore, a written approval of NAICOM must first be sought and obtained.

Wabote added that that NAICOM before the issuance of the approval must also ascertain that local capacity has been fully exhausted.

He maintained that the Insurance guidelines would strengthen the board’s local content drive.

He said it would ensure that a greater portion of the spend in the Insurance industry as it relates to oil and gas activities in Nigeria was retained in-country.

Wabote said: “The insurance guidelines being launched today was developed by the two regulatory bodies.

“It is to ensure that government’s intention of promoting insurance services within the country is achieved so as to capture significant financial spend under oil and gas insurance services in country.”

He said the collaboration between NCDMB and NAICOM would further ensure the successful implementation of the Insurance guidelines and every other activity.

According to him, this will lead to the attainment of the objectives of the NOGICD Act, 2010 as well as 70 percent Nigerian Content by 2027 under the Board’s 10-Year Strategic Roadmap.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .