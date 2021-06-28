By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Nexim Nigerian Export-Import Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding on the administration of $30 million working capital fund for oil and gas service companies.

This was even as the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, stated that the roll-out date for the scheme has been fixed for July 1, 2021, with Nigerian Export-Import Bank providing matching fund of the same amount in Naira.

The Fund was conceived by the NCDMB to support the operations of local oil companies against the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic and loss of contracts due to low oil price and to ensure the companies retain their personnel in employment.

The Working Capital Scheme is one of the newly introduced products in the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund) approved by the NCDMB Governing Council under the leadership of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva.

Target beneficiaries include members of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) and Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) that are commercially viable with a business relationship with either an International Oil Company or major Nigerian Oil Company.

He said “the scheme would cover loans for working capital support and capacity building, invoice discounting and capacity building, including acquisition of low-end equipment to service short-term contracts/service obligations.”

The Executive Secretary also explained that the maximum amount that can be borrowed by a single obligor is $1,000,000 or its Naira equivalent, while the tenor of the loan would be up to 12 months for Working Capital loans and up to 3 years for Capacity Building loans with moratorium of up to 12 months.

“The applicable interest rate shall be 5 per cent per annum all-in for Dollar-denominated loans and 8 percent all-in per annum for Naira-denominated loans and the rate shall be fixed throughout the tenor of the loan. Maximum processing time shall be 21 working days from the date the applicant has provided all required documentation,” he added.

He also confirmed that”all applications for the fund shall be through the web and NEXIM shall develop and avail a dedicated portal to facilitate the process, with access given to designated NCDMB staff for monitoring and necessary functions.”

Transactions that are eligible for funding support include those connected with oil service contracts, projects or contracts that boost the operations and viability of a qualifying service providers and transactions for the supply oflow-end assets or other equipment for the execution of an oil service contracts from IOCs/ major NOCs.

Wabote clarified that the Board’s Fund arrangement with the Bank of Industry would continue. He said: Our intervention with the Bank of Industry is very successful. We audit the process periodically and we have 98 percent compliance in terms of pay back of the loan by creditors.”

