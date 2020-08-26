The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has concluded plans to hold the 2020 Annual Capacity Building Workshop for the Judiciary.

The workshop will be held on Thursday via Zoom, in line with the protocols for curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the workshop on Monday, the Board confirmed that theme is Building Synergy between the Board and the Bench on the effective Implementation and Enforcement of the NOGICD Act 2010.

The workshop is being organised in partnership with Periscope Consulting and will feature speeches from the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed and keynote address by the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote.

Other high profile attendees will include the Hon . Justice Olukayode Ariwoola JSC, who will represent represent the Chief Justice of Nigeria,

Other Justices that will attend include Hon. Justice K.M.O. Kekere-Ekun JSC, Hon. Justice Amina Adamu Augie JSC and Hon. Justice Uwani Abba Aji JSC.

The Board held the first national seminar for Justices and Judges on the Role of the Judiciary in the development of the Nigerian Local Content Law and Policy in March 2018. The Board also organised a workshop for staff of the Ministry of Justice in Abuja in October 2019.