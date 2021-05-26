By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) yesterday, said it was targeting about $3.7 billion investments under its commercial ventures partnership programme with a view to attracting projects development in-country.

Its Executive Secretary, Mr Simbi Wabote, revealed this at the bi-annual Nigerian Oil & Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2021 which is being held virtually for the first time, adding that the Board had committed about $332 million under its commercial ventures partnership programme. Some of the partnerships undertaken by the Board include the 5,000 barrels per day Waltersmith Modular Refinery at Ibigwe, Imo State and NEDO Gas Processing Company in Kwale, Delta State for the establishment of 80million standard cubic feet per day(MMscfd) gas processing plant and a 300MMscfd Kwale Gas Gathering hub.

Other investments include the development of 5,000 metric tons LPG Storage and loading terminal facility by Triansel Gas Limited in Koko, Delta Stateand construction of Energy Park, inclusive of a modular refinery, power plant and 40MMscfd gas processing facility at Egbokor, Edo State byDuport Midstream.

The Board also partnered Brass Fertiliser for the development of a 10,000MT/day Methanol Plant and 500MMscfd gas processing plant at Odiama in Brass as well as with Rungas Group for the manufacturing of 1.2million composite LPG cylinders annually in Bayelsa and Lagos States and with Butane Energy to deepen LPG utilisation in the North with the roll-out of LPG bottling plants and depots in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Nassarawa, Zamfara, Niger, Plateau, Gombe, Jigawa states and Abuja. The Executive Secretary confirmed that some of the Board’s partnerships would be completed and commissioned with the next two years, notably a modular refinery in Edo and Bayelsa State.

He added: “We shall complete and commission composite LPG cylinder manufacturing plants with combined capacity of 1.2million cylinders per annum.We shall commission three other projects dedicated to gas processing, LPG bottling, and production of base oil.We shall also commission and commence operations from our industrial parks at Odukpani and Emeyal-1 and we shall commercialize at least one R&D project and close skills gaps in under-water welding and any other core skill required in the industry.”