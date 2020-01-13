Uche Usim, Abuja

To deepen the knowledge of Science among school children, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has trained over 1,000 teachers in secondary schools under its Teachers Development Training Programme (TDTP).

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote made the disclosure at the closing ceremony of the second phase of the training programme in Katsina State.

The programme, which benefitted 270 teachers, was organised with the support of the State Ministry of Education.

Represented by the Director, Planning Research and Statistics, NCDMB, Mr. Patrick Daziba Obah, the Executive Secretary promised that Board would increase the pace of continuous development of teachers across the country.

He explained that the Board’s sponsorship of the retraining programme is borne out of its desire to create new models in the quest for academic knowledge, adding that trainings given to teachers would enable their students to compete with counterparts elsewhere in the world and position them in the knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

He expressed hope that the training of teachers would translate to better performances by their students in WAEC, NECO, JAMB and other national and international examination and lead to better technical skills and craftsmanship.

He also charged the teachers to ensure that Katsina State emerge as number one state in STEM Education and the students amongst the leaders in the quest for technological and industrial self-reliance.

Obah stressed that NCDMB was set up to ensure the development and utilization of Nigerian materials, equipment and workforce in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry and the realization of this important goal required technical workforce, better trained administrators and personnel with essential skills

He maintained that “the teaching methods of yesterday is no longer sufficient for the challenges of today and so we have modified the design and delivery of this programme in response to your needs. This year we have given you electronic tablets with all the reading materials and we have enough reasons to continue to advance the methods of learning.”

Obah said NCDMB places a high premium on capacity development, especially in the teaching of STEM education across secondary and tertiary institutions in Nigeria.