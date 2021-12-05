From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Northern Christian Forum (NCF) has congratulated the winner of the last month Anambra State governorship election, Prof Charles Soludo.

The president of the forum, Pastor Averson Andrew flanked by some of his officials congratulated the Governor-elect during an interactive session with journalists.

He noted that the election of an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate was divinely arranged.

Pastor Andrew said that the members of NCF had been contributing their own quota towards the growth and development of Anambra State in particular and South East in general.

He particularly appreciated the people of the State for being good host to the foreign elements in Anambra who, according to him, had been made to feel at home through their warm hospitality.

Andrew said that NCF on its part had been encouraging its members and others under its area of influence to be law-abiding and also be good guests as well. This he he said was in reciprocation of the good nature of Ndi-Anambra.

“Many of our members were actually born here. Some of us have adopted Anambra State as our home due to the peaceful nature of the State.

“And I must state with all sense of responsibility that we have been contributing to the growth and development of the State in our own little corners, ” the president of NCF said.

Pastor Andrew while appreciating the cooperation of successive administrations in the State appealed to the Governor-elect to build on the existing relationship.

“It is true that we have always enjoyed government recognition in Anambra State, but wish to humbly request that the recognition be deepened so that our members can be considered for appointment as done in the forward looking States like Lagos, Plateau and Benue, where non indigenes are considered for political appointments, ” he pleaded.

NCF used the occasion of the briefing to pray for the continued blessing of God upon Anambra State and her people even as they particularly prayed to God to grant Prof Charles Soludo the wisdom needed to move the State to the next level.