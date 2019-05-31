Damilola Fatunmise

Afrocentric music star, Jedidiah Uduak Peters aka Tito Da.Fire, has been appointed the brand ambassador for Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF).

He is to key into the NCF’s campaign aimed at protecting wildlife and nature, with a special focus on saving the vultures from those who kill it ignorantly, within West Africa.

Tito Da.fire, who was handed a plaque of honour at a recent event held at the Lagos office of NCF, accepted the challenge, saying: “Appreciations to the Nigerian Conservation Foundation for appointing me brand ambassador in the campaign of combating the West African illegal trade in threatened vultures and their parts for belief-based use in Nigeria.”

Tito.Da Fire recently released One Kiss, an album that features heavyweights including Beenieman, Wouter Kellerman, Fela Kuti and a bevy of talented Nigerian artistes.