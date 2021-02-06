The PwC sponsored Nigeria Cricket Federation U17 Boys Championship is paying off well with great performance by school teenagers.

In the semi finals match played on Saturday at Edo Boys High Cricket oval. Two regions of North Central played against North West. The defending Champions North West showed dominance by strolling to victory with 7 wickets as they demonstrated superb fielding. Theophilus Jeremiah, North West was player of the match taking 5 wickets from North Central batsmen.

The NCF President’s region raised their banners as King in the North.

The second game was very dramatic, South West, famous side in Nigeria’s Cricket history with Lagos and Ogun stood against each other in the 2nd semi final encounter. Superior batting was entertaining fans as Saturday Elijah, batted 41 runs, Asia Osaro played 40, while another South-south U17 sensation, Useni Promise made 16 runs of 13 balls and 123.0 strike rate. The South-south made a total 156 runs in the 30overs match.

South West had to chase 157 runs, but their chance are too small considering. As at the time of this report they scored 48 runs in 14 overs and lost 5 wickets.

Nigeria’s former international and technical director, Olisa Egwuatu watching the exciting game assured, “South West can’t survive this under normal Cricket conditions. It certainly going to be a South-South win.”

As national U19 Coach Obruthe Ogbimi observed, “most of the boys who have shown prosect, having written their names on the selection radar with their performance.”