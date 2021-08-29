Prof. Yahaya Ukwenya, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation(NCF), on Sunday tasked state associations to embark on accelerated growth programmes to further enhance the sport in the country.

Ukwenya gave the advice during a teleconference developmental seminar organised by the Lagos State Cricket Association (LSCA).

He said such programmes would help to identify and attract budding talents to the sport.

“We should organise accelerated growth programmes which has the objective of bringing in 250,000 new entrants annually for the next four years into the national cricket ecosystem.

“I charged the LSCA to contribute its quota in this respect,” he said.

Kofi Sagoe, Chairman of the LSCA board, while speaking, said the association had presented a five-year strategy document to the Lagos State Sports Commission in April for the development of the sport.

“The LSCA put together a five-year strategy document earlier presented to and approved by the Lagos State Sports Commission in April 2021 for the development of the sport.

“The strategy rests on the pillars of infrastructure, players development, coaches/umpires’ certification, sponsorship, recognition/reward and governance,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the board to implementing the development agenda outlined as well as the activity schedule.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos Cricket Stakeholders (LCS), an NGO set up in May 2021 to support the growth of the sport in Lagos, was introduced during the seminar.

The LCS is headed by David Harper, who is also serving as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

NAN also reports the seminar was the first to be conducted since the inception of the new LSCA board inaugurated in March 2021. (NAN)

