Gloria Ikegbule

Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), in collaboration with Population Matters, a UK-based charity and support from the Lagos State Government will host the 2019 World Population Day. The event is themed, ‘Population and Sustainability in Nigeria and Beyond’.

The press release issued by NCF reads: “It is our believe that unsustainable population is a global problem which must be addressed in both developed world countries, where population growth may be low but consumption and global environmental impact are high. As well as in countries of the Global South where global impact is low but population growth may be high”.

The event designed to hold on 11th July, 2019 at Lekki Conservation Foundation by 9am is envisioned to achieve a sustainable human population, to protect the natural world and improve people’s lives.

The program features includes: public panel discussion and press conference addressing both global population and the impacts of growth in Nigeria; interfacing with stakeholders in examining local solutions and, examining how Nigeria can contribute towards international policy initiatives to address unsustainable population.

Expected personalities are the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, CEO FABE International Foundation, Mrs. Temitope Okunnu, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment, Honourable Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Director General, Nigeria Population Commission, students of Tertiary Institutions in Lagos and NCF corporate and individual members.