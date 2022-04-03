By Akanimo Kufre

Nigeria’s female cricket team on Saturday evening defeated hard fighting Rwanda by 3 runs to nil at the cricket oval in TBS, Lagos.

Rwanda started the tension soaked encounter against Nigeria as favourites having dominated several previous encounters in Africa.

Nigeria in the first innings scored 177 and lost 6 wickets. Salome Sunday gave a splendid batting account with 63 runs off 58 balls before being caught by former Rwanda captain, Sara Uwera.

In the second innings, Rwanda went in to chase 118 but theNigeria girls despite poor fielding fought with teenager Lillian Udeh helping with good bowling to slow down the Rwandan ladies.

Nigeria fought hard till the last overs limiting their rivals to 114 runs to win by 3 runs.

Nigeria is the only country out of the five participants to win all matches at the tournament’s preliminaries.

Sierra Leone will play for 3rd place against Ghana in the first game on Sunday.

While the NCF Women’s T20 final comes up late between table-toppers Nigeria and Rwanda.