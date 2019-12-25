No fewer than 279 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno had benefitted from various skills acquisition training under The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the NCFRMI Federal Commisioner, Sen. Bashir Garba, disclosed this while presenting certificate to the beneficiaries in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Represented by Muhammed Bello, the NCFRMI Director Human Resources, Garba said that the beneficiaries were trained on five different trades to uplift their living standard.

He said that 45 of them were trained on Information Technology, 46 on shoe making, 82 on soap making and Barbing while 46 were trained on photography and cosmetology.

He said beneficiaries trained on shoe making were given Singer sewing machine, filling machine, smoother, rolling press, power flex tools, table and chair, zig-zag machine designer as well as a 8.65 kva generator among others in two designated centers in the state capital.

Other items given to the beneficiaries include protective gear, hammer, leather material, scissors, pinches, lass, needles as well as assorted threads among other items.

“Those trained on photography were given digital cameras and printers in addition to N20, 000 as resettlement package to enable them start their own businesses,” he said.

Garba said that the Commision had initiated empowerment programmes that would empower the displaced population in the country for self reliance.

“We felt that there is need for this kind of intervention. There are young people who were affected by insurgency in the IDP camps that need to be given skills so that they will have opportunity to live decent lives,” he said.

“The program is not just taking place in Borno, but to all displaced or vulnerable population across the country, “he said.

One of the participants, Musa Abubakar, who learnt shoe making, thanked the commision for empowering him.

Abubakar advised other trainees to make the best use of the opportunity to become self reliant.(NAN)