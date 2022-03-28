From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The National Commission for Nomad Education (NCNE) on Monday made a strong appeal to Kaduna and other state governments across the country to help enrol 3.5m out-of-school nomadic children in schools.

The commission specifically called on the Kaduna State Government and other states in the country to provide adequate teachers and infrastructure for nomadic primary schools in their respective education programmes.

The Executive Secretary, NCNE, Professor Bashir Usman, appealed while declaring a 3-day capacity development workshop on skills acquisition and sustainable livelihood for nomadic youths drawn from Borno, Cross River, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Kebbi and Oyo states ongoing at a hotel in Kaduna.

Speaking through the Director of Quality Assurance in the Commission, Mr Akin Akinyosoye, the Executive secretary said, the capacity building training was one of the several programmes of the Commission aimed at addressing the problems of unemployment, insecurity and education deficiency especially as they affect nomadic children.

“While commending you in your effort to give quality education to our very hard-to-reach nomads, I urge you to be more determined in ensuring that all out-of-school nomadic children totalling 3.5 million are enrolled in our schools.

“I also wish to call on the Kaduna State Government and other states in the country to provide adequate teachers and infrastructure for Nomadic Primary Schools while thanking Kaduna State for being an excellent host as well as for supporting the Nomadic Education Programme (NEP) over the years and its good people for their outstanding hospitality and cooperation”, he said.

He stressed further that, “this is one of the several trainings conducted for one of our clienteles to be encouraged, guided and supported to adopt modern entrepreneurship skills and sustainable livelihoods organized by the Commission in its state-of-the-art skills acquisition Centre located at the Headquarters.

“I consider this very important 3-day training workshop for our youths and other participating critical stakeholders from the states very apt and timely and, I am particularly delighted that the Commission has at this promising moment taken a leading role in addressing the frightening challenges of nomadism in present-day Nigeria.

“As part of the efforts by the Commission to promote the delivery of relevant and functional skills, extension education and services to the various nomadic communities across the country, the Commission conducted Participatory Needs Assessment and Identification of Trainees for this important skills acquisition training on livestock and dairy development, fashion design and Hairdressing among the seven benefiting states”, he explained.

He however thanked President Muhammadu Buhari the Federal Ministry of Education, Governing Board, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) under the leadership of Dr Hamidu Bobboyi for their continuous support in funding the programmes of the Commission just as he called on the participants to take the training seriously to learn and practice what has been taught to achieve the set objectives and targets.