The National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) has solicited support for two physically challenged but highly talented and outstanding pupils in Katsina State.

Dr Fidelis Ogochukwu, Head of Social Mobilisation and Women Development of the Commission in North-West solicited the support on Wednesday during their assessment visit to the state.

Briefing the Executive Chairman, Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Lawal Daura, Ogochukwu said their visit was to assess curriculum was utilised in nomadic schools.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“Our report observed that in one of the schools in Sabon Birni, Mai’adua Local Government Area (LGA), we met one pupil Abdulhadi, and we were deeply impressed with his performance.

“He is physically challenged. Instead of using his hands to write, he is now using his legs and this attracted our attention to the extent that we have reported his case to our head office in Kaduna.

“We are trying to sensitise the public to see if there will be support for that child. If you leave such a child in that environment, it will be difficult for him to realise his potential.

“We are appealing to SUBEB to see how they can help in taking him to hospital to find out his health challenges and see if it can be improved.

“It is better the problem is handled when he is still young now. When he grows older, it will be difficult to handle,” Ogochukwu said.

According to him, during their visit to Sandamu LGA, the team also met a young girl of about 11 years called Halima Bello in Class Five, who is actually outstanding.

“Some of the questions we gave her can take her 45 minutes to answer, but she was able to answer in just 10 minutes. It shows how outstanding such a child is.

“Such a child needs encouragement because if you catch her young, it will be good. At her age, I was surprised when I asked her what she wants to become in future, she responded that she wants to become a medical doctor.

“At the age of 11, she is focused and determined to be what she wants to be. These are some of the fantastic observations we saw in the field,” he said.

He commended the SUBEB in Katsina, saying, “You have actually done well, especially in terms of infrastructure.’’

“Some of the schools have good teachers while some are lacking teachers, we are appealing that those that are lacking teachers, should have.

“We observed that immediately after free school feeding by 10 a.m., most of the children disappeared from the school and it is not encouraging.

“Also, it is not encouraging that some teachers come to school late. The board should kindly address these problems,” he added.

In his response, the board’s Executive Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Daura, said the present administration of Gov. Aminu Masari is giving priority to the education sector.

According to him, the state government recruited 5,000 S-Power staff to teach in primary schools, saying that 60 per cent of them were converted to permanent staff members.

“When we came on board in 2015, we realised that teachers had not been promoted since 2012. But we make sure that they were promoted.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“We also provided our teachers with 8,000 motorcycles as loan aimed at easing their movement so that they can provide the children with quality education,’’ he said. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .