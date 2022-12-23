The Controller General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Mr Haliru Nababa, has promised to prioritise personnel welfare to boost their morale for more work and dedication to service.

Nababa gave the assurance during the service end of the year party, dinner and award night for officers and men of NCoS on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the essence of the gathering was essentially to pat themselves on the back for a job well done by wining and dining as one big, strong and united family.

According to him, “this, I believe, will encourage dedication and professionalism among the ranks.

“To all our Officers and Men, I appreciate you sincerely for holding forth all through the year, especially those of you who distinguished yourselves in the performance of your duties.

“I enjoin you all not to relent but brace up for better performance in the coming year.

“Be assured that on my part I will not rest on my oars in ensuring that staff welfare remains paramount, ” he said.

One of the awardees, Deputy Controller of Corrections, Principal Staff Officer (PSO), Mamman Salisu, appreciated the Controller General for recognising officers and men for their honesty.

This, he said, included dedication to duty and transparency, thereby making sure that the interest of the nation and service was paramount in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“This award signifies that the NCoS has reckoned with the effort we have been putting to make sure the service moves forward.

“This will also give us more zeal. This recognition has gingered us to put in more efforts.

“I want to say this is the first time this event has been organised and this is a great morale booster that will help personnel to put more efforts in the discharge of the mandate of the service,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was the first of its kind in the service and 19 personnel were awarded including two posthumous awards . (NAN)