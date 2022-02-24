The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) FCT Command, is to partner with ‘Secure D Future International Initiative (SDF) an NGO on raising awareness and improving mental health of inmates.

This is contained in statement by the command Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Mr Chukwuedo Humphrey, on Thursday in Abuja.

Humphrey said that the partnership was agreed on when the founder of the NGO, Hajiya Saadatu Adamu visited the command on Wednesday.

He said that NGO presented a list of ten volunteer mental health counsellors and psychologists to the Controller of corrections, FCT Command, Mr Ahmed Musa.

Adamu, represented by the Director training, Dr Mohammed Audu, said that the NGO was moved to go into partnership because it had noticed with dismay the rise in the spate of suicide cases and other drug related cases.

This, she said, were especially when inmates became free and reintegrated to the society adding that their mental health should be given attention to while in custody.

The FCT Controller appreciated the executive of the NGO, saying that the mental health counsellors would assist the professional counsellors who were staff of the service.

This, he said, will ensure stability of the mental health of inmates of the custodial centres in FCT.

Ahmed added that the partnership would further boost the morale of the inmates towards the acceptance of the different psycho social programs.

He added that it would be geared towards the reformation, rehabilitation and subsequent smooth reintegration of inmates into the society.

The counsellors would be posted to serve in Kuje and Suleja Medium Custodial centres as well as the Dukpa Model Farm Centre in the FCT. (NAN)