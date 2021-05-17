From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Controller General (CG) of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, has approved the payment of N70,247,200.00 to the families of 57 officers who died in active service.

Another group of 161 personnel are to receive a total of N84,324,908.47 as refund of medical bills and retirement benefits bringing the total sum paid out to N154,572,108.47.

The Service, through its Corrections Welfare Insurance Scheme (CWIS), maintains a platform designed to provide immediate financial succour to either members or their families in times of need.

The concept was established to mitigate the occupational hazards and risks associated with management of inmates.

The NCoS boss while commiserating with the families of the fallen heroes, charged serving personnel to brace up for the emerging security challenges confronting the Service.

He noted that the Service has the duty to provide secured environment for those committed to its care as well as protect the society from felons, therefore, all available material and intellectual resources must be deployed to checkmate the menace and make custodial centres inviolable.

In a statement issued by CC Enobore Francis, Public Relations Officer, he said payment from CWIS has always provided financial stability and resilience for staff pending the maturity of other government statutory benefits for civil servants who disengage from active service either through retirement, death or permanent disability including refund of medical expenses.