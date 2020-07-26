Mr Sam Iyokorega, the Controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Lagos State Command, has said that the new Bio-gas and Liquefied-gas-operated kitchen at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, KiriKiri, will be used judiciously.

Iyokorega made the promise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the NCoS as part of its efforts to improve on its operations, inaugurated a joint- Liquefied-gas and Bio-gas-operated kitchen for the cooking of inmates’ foods at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Lagos on July 20.

The controller said that the command would redouble its monitoring of the equipment to ensure the efficient use of the facility in order to achieve its set objectives.

The NCoS boss also admonished the officers of the command to support it by monitoring the use of the facility to sustain its maintenance.

According to him, the custodial centre is experiencing a total turn around; therefore, all hands must be on deck.

‘The environmental well-being has been one of the major challenges at all custodial jurisdictions.

“The best gain of Bio-gas is its capacity to address health challenges associated with the use of firewood in preparing foods for the inmates,” he said.

He said that the newly adopted joint Bio-gas and Liquefied-gas kitchen system would transform the custodial environment into work friendly, energy generating and farm supporting entities.

“The government acceptance of the idea in 2017 was aptly supported by Comptroller-General Ja’afaru Ahmed and thus the realisation,” he said. (NAN)