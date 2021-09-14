From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Following the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba in Kogi State on Sunday, and the swift intervention of the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, a total of 114 escapees have been recaptured.

The CG, who personally led a team to the Custodial Centre for an on-the-spot assessment, directed the Search Party Response Team to go after the escapees even as Security has been beefed up through the deployment of additional Armed Squad personnel to fortify the facility.

In a statement issued by CC Francis Enobore, PRO, he said the CG commended the collaboration and support extended to the Service by sister security agencies including the Vigilante groups which assisted in recapturing the fleeing inmates.

He advised the escapees to turn in themselves within the next 24 hours or risk prosecution if arrested, noting that it will be of no use for them to keep hiding since their photographs and biometrics have been captured and are intact.

While assuring the general public of their safety, the CG stated that no effort will be spared in smoking out the fugitives from hiding.

