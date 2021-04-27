From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has raised the alarm on the activities of some unscrupulous elements scamming unsuspected members of the public in the guise of conducting recruitment exercise on its behalf.

It urged the public to discountenace any information about recruitment as the Service is not hiring workers for now.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Francis Enobore, Public Relations Officer, said: ‘It has come to the notice of the management of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) that some unscrupulous elements are scamming unsuspected members of the public by purporting to be conducting recruitment exercise on its behalf.

‘The Service wishes to categorically state that there is no recruitment exercise currently ongoing and that no agent(s), syndicate(s) or private individuals have been engaged to carryout recruitment exercise on its behalf,’ Enobore said.

He said recruitment into the Service, when vacancies exist, is usually advertised for qualified candidates to indicate their interest online and the exercise is always free and does not involve any financial inducement.

‘Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard entreaties from such groups/individuals whose interest it is to defraud unsuspecting individuals,’ he further stated.