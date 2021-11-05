From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has confirmed that no fewer than 10, 000 persons have indicated interest and cleared to participate in 2021 pilgrimage exercise to Holy Land of Isreal and Jordan.

NCPC explained that pilgrimage exercise to Isreal could not hold in the last exercise because of COVID-19 related issues, thus forcing pilgrims to visit Jordan as an option.

NCPC in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, indicated that the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, disclosed the information during a retreat for staff of the commission held at the Living Faith Church, Goshen, Nasarawa state.

Media aide to the NCPC boss, Ayuba Pam, who signed the statement confirmed that the Commission has received an invitation from the Israeli government regarding the 2021 major pilgrimage exercise expected to take place at the end of the year.

He revealed the Commission will make its position known to the Nigerians after it might had discussed the COVID-19 protocol and other related issues with the State of Israel.

He said: “We would not make any official statement on the matter now until we finish every discussion with Israeli government on the COVID-19 protocol”.

He explained that the 2021 staff retreat was aimed at preparing the staff for the task ahead considering the fact that the Commission was set to mobilize 10, 000 pilgrims for this year’s pilgrimage exercise, describing it as “a major exercise”.

He added that the retreat was also to fortify the gains of the Jordan trip which ended in September, 2021. “We will continue to strive to maintain ensure zero abscondment of pilgrims, a feat we achieved in Jordan September, 2021,” he said.

NCPC boss said the Jordan pilgrimage exercise was a success and promised that Nigeria pilgrims would be visiting both Jordan and Israel in 2021 exercise after it might have concluded discussions with the Israeli government.

