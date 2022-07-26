The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has put measures in in place to ensure that no pilgrim absconds while in the Holy Land.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by NCPC’s Principal Officer 1, Ms Mary Gana.

The Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, made this known while addressing pilgrims from Enugu State in Nazareth in Israel.

”The commission and the Israeli authorities have put strong security measures in place to ensure that no pilgrim absconds.

”Pilgrimage is for personal and spiritual encounter with God through visits to holy sites, as such the pilgrims should not to turn it into a business trip,” Pam said.

The executive secretary described Enugu state as a home of Christianity, as such the pilgrims must not let the state and Nigeria down.

“You should behave responsibly and promote Enugu state and Nigeria at large. Christians must help rebuild Nigeria, not tear it down,” he added.

Also speaking, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, Chairman of the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), appreciated the executive secretary for his presence, counsel and encouragement.

“Your presence here clearly shows that we are not alone,” he said, adding that the state would do everything possible to support the commission towards successful pilgrimage.

According to him, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has shown great support for Christian pilgrimage.

“Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration has been handed over to God that is why we are here on pilgrmage to Israel to pray together for the good of the state,” he added.

Edeh also urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and ensure they maintain clean record throughout the exercise.(NAN)