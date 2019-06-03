Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) confirmed on Monday that no fewer than 350 pilgrims from Benue State were airlifted on Sunday for the 2019 Easter pilgrimage exercise to the Holy Land.

The commission said the pilgrims airlifted from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday, were the first batch of pilgrims to embark on 2019 pilgrimage exercise.

NCPC Executive Secretary, Tor Ujah, who addressed the pilgrims shortly before their departure, requested them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria through their conduct and behaviour.

He encouraged them to embrace decorum in all they do while in the Holy Land.

He told them that NCPC officials have been assigned to attend to their medical and other needs, in addition to proper guidance and advised them on how to maximise the opportunity and have memorable experience.

He advised them to approach people that they know and trust for any advice or guidance, and not a total stranger who might end up misleading them or set them up for drug or other crimes.

The NCPC boss disclosed plans to establish Pilgrims’ Heritage Camp that will bring all pilgrims together under one roof for a proper three days orientation before takeoff, for effective preparation during the pilgrimage exercise.

He said: “Pilgrimage must begin and end at home. We want to have a Christian pilgrimage camp where we spend two or three days together before you embark on spiritual trip. This is crucial because it will mark the beginning of pilgrimage.

“It will help the pilgrims to be more informed and better prepared for the pilgrimage exercise. We hope that the project will commence sometimes next year.”