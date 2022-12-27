From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has airlifted 280 intending Christian Pilgrims from Taraba and Gombe States from the Yola International Airport on December 26 to Israel and Jordan.

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam who addressed the intending pilgrims at the Yola International Airport expressed delight that pilgrims have been airlifted directly to the Holy Land since his assumption of office in 2020.

He appreciated the Governor of Taraba State, Arch. Darius Ishaiku for sponsoring such a number of Christians to the Holy land despite all odds.

He described Gov Ishaiku as a Pilgrimage friendly Governor who has eloquent testimonies of the benefits of Christian Pilgrimage in his life.

Rev. Pam equally applauded the Executive Governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Inuwa Abubarkar for supporting the Christians in the state to embark on Holy Pilgrimage at a time like this.

He explained that though the governor is a Muslim, he saw the need to sponsor Christians so that they could go to the Holy Land to pray.

He admonished the intending pilgrims to be good Ambassadors of Nigeria while in the Holy land.

According to him, “we are concerned with the image of Nigeria during Pilgrimage and as such you should conduct yourself decently while on Pilgrimage.”

Rev. Pam further said that outside the country the image of Nigeria is what matters and not the image of any pilgrim or state.

He cautioned them to shun abscondment as the Commission had put every mechanism in place to make abscondment impossible.

Rev Pam further told the intending pilgrims that he was proud of them for being part of the 2022 December pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan and for having faith in Nigeria.

He further hinted that the intending pilgrims would arrive in Jordan first where they would commence their Pilgrimage exercise, afterwards they would proceed to Israel to continue their visit to the Holy Sites there.

Chairman Adamawa State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Bishop Peter Bartimaios thanked the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, for the choice of Yola International Airport for the airlift of the intending pilgrims of Taraba and Gombe State.

He advised the intending pilgrims to make judicious use of the opportunity to pray for themselves and Nigeria in the Holy land.

The Chairman of the Conference of states who also doubles as the Chairman, Taraba State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rev Isaiah Magaji, congratulated the Taraba intending pilgrims for the opportunity provided by Taraba State Governor for them to go on Holy Pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan.

He commended the NCPC boss for his visionary leadership in sustaining Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria.