From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has described as a step in the right direction the practical steps put in place by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 to contain the deadly pandemic.

Rev Pam, in a statement signed by NCPC Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka, urged Nigerians to adhere to the protocols laid down by the committee.

The reverend, who was featured on a live public enlightenment programme “Sunrise” on Channels Television, urged religious leaders to help in preaching the need for citizens to observe all the protocols.

He reiterated that all the practical measures be put in place by the Federal Government to contain the global pandemic.

Rev Pam affirmed that COVID 19 is real and that no system should be left to fight it alone, stating that all hands must be on deck to contain the effect of the virus with a view to eradicating it.

He revealed that faith-based organisations are doing their best and complementing the efforts of the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

He stressed the need for workers to obey constituted authorities by ensuring that they would be fully vaccinated in compliance with the Federal government’s directive.

Rev Pam added that the efficacy of the vaccine is not in doubt and urged the people to cash in on the window provided by the government to be vaccinated with the prescribed dosage.

