The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has assured state pilgrimage leaders and managers that the commission is working hard for a hitch free 2020 pilgrimage exercise to Jordan.

In a statement, his Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Pam Ayuba, said the executive secretary disclosed this during a meeting with the Conference of States, comprising state chairmen and secretaries of the state pilgrims welfare boards.

He explained that the official commencement of the pilgrimage exercise was earlier scheduled for May 29 in Jos, but he said that the date would no longer be feasible due to operational reasons. However, he was optimistic that the flag- off would take place in early June.

He urged them to join forces with the commission to ensure that the planned pilgrimage to Jordan was realised. He further admonished them to shun anything that would jeopardise the chances of executing the pilgrimage programme to Jordan.