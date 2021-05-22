From Gyang Bere Jos

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam has assured the states Pilgrimage Leaders and Managers that the Commission is working hard for a hitch free 2020 Pilgrimage exercise to Jordan.

In a statement signed by his Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Pam Ayuba said the Executive Secretary disclosed this during a meeting with the Conference of States, comprising states Chairmen and Secretaries of the states Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

According to the NCPC Chief Executive,” the Commission was working round the clock to ensure a smooth airlift of intending Pilgrims to Jordan.”

He explained that the official commencement of the Pilgrimage exercise was earlier scheduled for 29th May in Jos, but he said that the date would no longer be feasible due to operational reasons. However, he was optimistic that the flag off would take place in early June.

He urged them to join forces with the Commission to ensure that the planned Pilgrimage to Jordan is realised. He further admonished them to shun anything that would jeopardise the chances of executing the Pilgrimage programme to Jordan.

In his remarks at the meeting, the NCPC Director of Operations, Rev Amos Yohanna, hinted that each intending Pilgrim was expected to undergo three levels of COVID 19 tests forty eight hours before departure.

He further explained that two of the tests would be done in Nigeria and one on arrival at the Amman International Airport, Jordan.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of the Conference of States, Rev Isaiah Magaji, said they were prepared for the journey to the Kingdom of Jordan. He assured Rev Yakubu Pam of their unalloyed support and cooperation.