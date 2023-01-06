From Gyang Bere,Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has arrived Uyo, Akwa Ibom state for the airlift of intending pilgrims of Cross River and Ondo states to Israel and Jordan.

In a press statement signed by Celestine Toruka, Deputy Director and Head Media and Public Relations said Rev. Pam who arrived Victor Attah International Airport and was received by the Executive Secretary Akwa Ibom state Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mrs Nsikak Orok.

He said, “This airlift of tonight is the third batch of intending pilgrims that would be airlifted to the Holy Land of Israel and Jordan.This batch also include intending pilgrims from Ebonyi State who will be airlifted from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu to join the rest of the intending pilgrims in Victor Attah International Airport, UYo.” He stated.