From Gyang Bere, Jos

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has solicited the prayers and support of religious leaders to ensure a peaceful and violent free local government elections holding today in Plateau State. He urged the religious leaders to talk to youths, women and other citizens to conduct themselves in a civil and peaceful manner during the Council election.

Rev. Pam made this known during a peace advocacy visit to the Anglican Bishop of Jos, Rev. Benjamin Kwashi, President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dachollom Datiri; ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Baba Panya; Catholic Bishop of Jos Archdiocese, Archbishop Mathew Ishaya Audu and PFN Chairman, Rev. Stephen Dangana, all in Jos, Plateau State.

He acknowledged the critical role of religious leaders in calming nerves during the recent violent attacks that took several lives in the state, noting that the state does not need to go into another round of crisis again.

Rev. Pam said a lot of blood had been shed across Plateau communities and called on the church leaders to pray and work assiduously towards a peaceful and violent free local government election.

He urged the people to come out and vote peacefully for a candidate of their choice in an atmosphere devoid of violence. Rev. Pam said: “The security of Plateau is very crucial to Nigeria and what we need at this time is peace. Some people are already afraid of violence ahead of the election but we should talk to our youths to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“We want religious leaders to also be mindful of the messages they preach at this moment. We should preach peace, unity before, during and after the local government election so that Jos can regain its peaceful nature fully.”

President of COCIN, Rev. Datiri said Nigeria has not yet diagnosed the problem confronting the nation and noted that the challenges are beyond banditry, Fulani herdsmen and kidnapping.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .