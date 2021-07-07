From Fred Ezeh and Vikky Uba, Abuja

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrimage Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, on Wednesday, commemorated his one year anniversary in office at the NCPC headquarters in Abuja.

Rev Pam noted that his administration has seen a lot of accomplishment in its one year of operation, with the most important one being his peace advocacy he engaged across the country.

The NCPC boss who resumed office on July 7th, 2020, stated that his assumption of office came at a time Nigeria was knee deep in the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing his peace ambassadorial works as one of his administration’s major achievement, Rev. Pam explained that his administration had embarked on advocacy visits to most key drivers and stakeholders across the country and appreciable result was recorded.

He said: “We started with southern Kaduna, then we headed to Benue. Our joy is that we have laid strong foundation in these places and so many people are building on it.

“We also went to Lagos. We were used as an instrument in the Hands of God to ensure that we quench the destruction that followed the #ENDSARS crisis.

“I must say, the advocacy visits paid off and became an added impetuous to renewing the spirit of pilgrimage in the country.”

Rev Pam further reiterated the institution’s resolve to embark on its 2020 pilgrimage to Jordan this month of July, 2021, after normalcy gradually returns in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that one of the reasons for choosing Jordan as one of the destination for 2021 pilgrimage exercise was in accordance to the mandate of the agency to visit all known Christian holy sites where Christ worked during his ministry.

“This is by far, a novel initiative which the commission is introducing under my stewardship. Jordan played an important role in Biblical history being the centre where Jesus began his earthly ministry”.

The NCPC boss also referenced the method the agency is putting in place to ensure that only true genuine intending pilgrims are selected to take part in the exercise.

He said: “Using our local screening to interact with people in a particular locality is one way. If you are a bad person, the story will definitely be out. If you’re truly an intended pilgrim, it will be known.

“Beyond that, we are going to have three days seminar, creating awareness on what we want and don’t want during the pilgrimage in Jordan. One of the thing we don’t want is abscondment, and we will let the people know that”.

On how many pilgrims are expected to take part in the pilgrimage, he said; “we are still counting. There are so many people that are picking interest. Even right now, parliament are compiling the list. We can’t tell you the figure for now, until we have started lifting the intended pilgrims”.