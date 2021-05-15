From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCDC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has consoled Mrs Esther Dogonyaro, the widow of the late Chief of Defence Staff and one time ECOMOG Field Commander, Lt-Gen Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro, not to remain in mourning but to be focused and courageous.

Rev Pam said this when he paid a condolence visit to the Rayfield residence of the late Defence Chief who died early hours of Thursday, May 14, at the age of 80, at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH.

Rev Pam recalled how the late General worked for peace and organised the civil community and participated in communal works after retirement.

He said the late General left behind a good name and played the role of the real Joshua in the Bible by leading his people to self realization and awareness through his active involvement in Church-based organisations.

Responding on behalf of the family, Barr Nanpon Joshua Dogonyaro, son of the deceased, said the family were encouraged with the visit of Rev Pam and said they will surely promote the ideals of their late father by living exemplary lives as they have learned so much from him.

He told the Reverend that the family were planning to release programme of the burial of their late father and that they were so grateful their father did not die at war but at home.