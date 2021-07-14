From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has expressed grieved over the demise of former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Bala Bantex who died after a brief illness.

Rev. Pam, who was received by the wife of the late elder statesman, Mrs. Ladi Bantex on a condolence visit at the family residence in Abuja, described the Ex-Deputy Governor as a perfect gentleman and an elder statesman in Northern Nigeria.

Rev. Pam said the late Bala Bantex had mutual relationship with the elites and the masses and said his contribution to nation building would certainly be missed.

He explained that the plethora of sympathizers that had been coming to comfort the family was an indication of his love for humanity.

“My presence here is to say please be comforted. The family should take solace in God. The meaning of death for believers means that our brother is sleeping”. He stated.

Rev. Pam further affirmed that as Christians we must all prepare our ways and there should be a lot of lessons to be learnt from the death of the former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State.

He admonished the widow of the deceased to ensure that the good legacy of the late elder statesman lives on.

The NCPC helmsman used the opportunity of the condolence visit to call on government not to abandon the family of the late Deputy Governor whom he said, served Kaduna State faithfully and diligently.

He was confident that the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai would be magnanimous enough to provide support for the deceased family, especially in this moment of their bereavement.

The Executive Secretary was accompanied on the condolence visit by members of the NCPC Board which includes: the Federal Commissioner representing North West, Rev. Dr. Yusuf Biniyat, the Federal Commissioner representing South South, Barr. Forgiven Amachree, the Federal Commissioner representing North East, Rev. Dr. Jida Musa as well as the Federal Commissioner representing South East, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Ebomuche and other officials of NCPC.