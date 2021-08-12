From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu, has hailed Nigerian Christian Pilgrims for their excellent conduct and zero abscondment so far recorded at the 2020 pilgrimage to Jordan.

He noted that the Commission has not recorded any case of abscondment since the pilgrimage commenced with the first, second and third batch and urged the fourth batch to sustained the good conduct for a mutual and healthy relationship.

He admonished the pilgrims to conduct themselves in an orderly manner as the Jordanian government is on the watch of those who will want to abscond the exercise.

Rev Pam applauded the pilgrims while addressing the 5th batch on Thursday while on arrival to Jordan and urged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

‘We are very serious over the issue of abscondment, we have recorded zero abscondment for the first, second and third batch, I am very happy over that.

‘Secondly, the character and behaviours of Nigerians here on pilgrimage have been commendable by the Jordanian government and we want them to improve more on that. For we are here to show Christ like behaviour of Jesus Christ, we are here to pray for our country and we need to represent Nigeria both in character and behaviour.’

Rev Pam in a statement explained that there are over 70 spiritual sites to be visited in Jordan during the exercise and said the pilgrimage will also continue in Jerusalem once the country open their border.

He mentioned soom of the sites to be visited by the pilgrims in Jordan to includes Gedara which is connected with one of the miracles of Jesus on the casting of demons; Zarqa river, identified with biblical river Jabbok where Jacob crossed on his way to cannaan after leaving Harran; Pella, one of the most ancient sites in Jordan and Mukawir, the hilltop stronghold of Herod.

He said other sites to be visited are Hisbon, Maraba, Nazareth Church, Bethany and dead sea among others as time would not permit them to go round the whole sites.

He urged the pilgrims to pray fervently for Nigeria to overcome the current challenges confronting the country and applauded the Jordanian government for the warm reception it has accorded Nigerian pilgrims.

